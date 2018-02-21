Convoys due to start on Takaka Hill after slips closed gateway to Golden Bay

Traffic is expected to be allowed on SH60 from Riwaka to upper Takaka for the first time since former Cyclone Gita struck last week.

Source: 1 NEWS

Barges have been taking goods into the region and milk out since Gita turned small creeks into raging rivers and caused slips in the popular tourist region.

NZTA system manager Frank Porter says there will be final checks by geotechnical and safety engineers at daybreak on Sunday, and travel will be one-way, under escort in guided convoys, with strict safety controls from 9am to 5pm.

Priority will be given to essential vehicles and those most urgently needing to get in and out of the region.

Next week the road will be closed so crews can continue with repair works, but the road will open for limited periods at 7am and again at 5pm each day for essential travel.

In Taranaki, 600 people remained without power on Saturday.

"Our workers have been on the go since the cyclone struck on Tuesday night but are doing their best to cope with the next phase of our recovery," Powerco's network operations manager Phil Marsh says.

The scale of damage in eastern Taranaki, including Strathmore, Toko, Douglas and Whangamomona is massive and parts of that network will require a rebuild, he says.

The emergency mobile alert regarding a boil water notice in parts of New Plymouth was re-sent about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Taranaki Civil Defence Controller Colin Comber said the initial message was originally scheduled to end Saturday, but the time period had now been extended by a further week.