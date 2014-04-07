 

Conviction of 23 over Whakatane violent incident nearly two years ago 'should send strong message'

1 NEWS
Police say the conviction of 23 people over a violent incident in Whakatane nearly two years ago should send a strong message that officers are taking action against violent crime in the area.

The police investigation, which followed a violent incident in Whakatane in January 2017, saw 25 people arrested and charged with a range of offences.

Twenty-three of those were convicted, and received more than 40 years’ prison time between them.

Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas, Eastern Bay of Plenty Police says police will continue to hold people accountable for this type of offending, while also encouraging them to pursue a more positive life direction.

"We are very grateful to the local community who provided valuable information at the outset which allowed us to progress this investigation in a positive manner," he said today.

"Police want the Whakatane community to know that we will thoroughly investigate any incident such as this, and appropriate action will be taken," Mr Thomas said.

