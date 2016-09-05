 

Convicted stop-go killer appeals conviction

The man jailed for murdering road worker George Taiaroa is appealing his conviction and sentence.

Quinton Winders denies killing road worker George Taiaroa near Atiamuri in 2013.
Quinton Winders, 46, was last month sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for shooting Mr Taiaroa dead near Tokoroa in 2013.

The Crown said the killing was revenge for a minor accident involving Winders' father at the worksite a week earlier.

The Court of Appeal has confirmed that Winders lodged an appeal on December 22.

No date has been set for the hearing but a court spokeswoman says it's not likely to be for a few months.

Winders' family has said he's innocent and that he was framed.

