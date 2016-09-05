Convicted stop-go killer appeals conviction

The man jailed for murdering road worker George Taiaroa is appealing his conviction and sentence.

Quinton Winders, 46, was last month sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for shooting Mr Taiaroa dead near Tokoroa in 2013.

The Crown said the killing was revenge for a minor accident involving Winders' father at the worksite a week earlier.

The Court of Appeal has confirmed that Winders lodged an appeal on December 22.

No date has been set for the hearing but a court spokeswoman says it's not likely to be for a few months.