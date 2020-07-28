TODAY |

Convicted paedophile who worked on set of NZ children's TV show admits making and distributing child sex abuse images

Paul Hobbs, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A convicted paedophile who worked on the set of children's programme What Now has admitted a slew of charges involving child sex abuse images.

Convicted paedophile Nik Marinovich Source: 1 NEWS

Nik Marinovich, 34, appeared in the Auckland District Court today, where he entered guilty pleas related to the creation, possession and distribution of child sexual exploitation material.

In 2013, he was convicted of sexual crimes against three young girls while running a cheerleading club.

Following his released he worked as a cameraman, filming children at a triathlon, working for Football New Zealand, and on the set of What Now.

He will be sentenced in September.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Television
Media
Paul Hobbs
