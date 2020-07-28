Convicted paedophile who worked as cameraman on sets with children jailed on child sex abuse image charges

A convicted paedophile who later worked as a cameraman on several jobs involving children has been sentenced to three years and six months in jail for a raft of charges involving thousands of explicit child sex abuse images.

Convicted paedophile Nik Marinovich Source: 1 NEWS

Nik Marinovich was sentenced today in the Auckland District Court after pleading guilty in July to seven charges of making, possessing and distributing child sex abuse images.

Authorities were alerted to the 34-year-old after receiving a tip off that he had uploaded child sexual exploitation material online.

In a search of his home, Customs found a collection of school girl uniforms, female underwear and cheerleading outfits, and approximately 4658 objectionable publications, stored across five electronic devices.

When handing down Marinovich’s sentence, Judge Eddie Paul described some of the explicit images and videos which were found on his devices.

Judge Eddie Paul said the material was of "real children and girls”

“As a result of your deviancy, Mr Marinovich, that fuels the demand for this offending material each time those images are viewed".

In 2013, Marinovich was convicted of sexually violating three underage girls while he was running a cheerleading club and was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison.

After serving 10 months of his sentence he was released, but despite parole conditions prohibiting contact with minors, he continued working with children for five years.

Due to a lack of vetting processes, the sexual predator worked as a cameraman for various companies and events including a Weet-Bix triathlon, Football New Zealand and What Now.