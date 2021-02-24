Convicted murderer who bashed paedophile to death on the run in Wellington

A man convicted of bashing a paedophile to death is on the run in Wellington, sparking a police hunt.

Wellington Police say a warrant is out for the arrest of Aubrey Harrison, 40, who could be in the Wellington or Manawatū areas.

"Aubrey is considered dangerous and should not be approached," police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 111, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and quote file number 201222/8087.

Police did not provide any details on what Harrison is wanted for.

Harrison was convicted of murder in 2009, given a life sentence with a minimum term of 12 years, after taking part in the 2007 vigilante killing of Glen Stinson in Foxton.

Stinson was a convicted paedophile and in Harrison's trial, the court was told the vigilante attack was sparked by Stinson's indecent assault on a 10-year-old girl that night.

Harrison, Bruce Raymond Tamatea and a woman, who has name suppression, took part in the attack, beating and choking Stinson to death.