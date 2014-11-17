Convicted murderer and prison escapee wins right to keep his hairpiece

The convicted murderer and child sex offender who fled to Brazil in 2014 while on temporary release from prison has been allowed to keep his hairpiece.

Source: Breakfast

Corrections is allowing Phillip John Smith to keep the hairpiece after a court-ordered review of a 2014 decision.

The High Court today ordered Smith be paid $3507 for legal costs he incurred.

"Disbursement payments are not subject to the Prisoners’ and Victims Claims Act 2005, so payment legally had to be made directly to the prisoner," Vincent Arbuckle, Corrections deputy chief executive of corporate services says in a statement today.

"Mr Smith had alleged in Court that his rights were breached by preventing him from wearing the hairpiece."

Smith was recaptured Rio de Janiero after 10 days on the run in November 2014.