 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Convicted killer seeks right for prisoners to be able to give blood, organ and sperm donations

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Murderer Karl Nuku’s petition was presented to parliament by Labour MP Trevor Mallard.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The group of girls from Auckland Girls’ Grammar School and Otahuhu College were filmed fighting on a footpath.

Police 'very concerned' over 'reckless' behaviour of girls from two Auckland schools filmed brawling in public

00:36
2
As tensions rise with North Korea, the US have launched an unmanned ballistic missile from California.

Watch: Nuclear-capable ballistic missile tested by US

3

Man dies after falling off roof of Auckland's Middlemore Hospital

4
Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

5
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 08: North Harbour rugby CEO Doug Rollerson had no comment after captain Ron Cribb left the New Zealand Rugby Union offices, Wellington, Wednesday, following a disciplinary hearing for head stomping in his teams NPC match against Canterbury, Saturday.Cribb received a six week suspension. (Photo by Ross Setford/Getty Images)

Former All Black Doug Rollerson dies after long battle with cancer

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.

02:09
The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ