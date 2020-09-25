Convicted killer accused of escaping custody arrested in West Auckland overnight

Police have re-arrested convicted murderer Katrina Epiha, who had been sought by authorities since early September.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 22-year-old is accused of having escaped custody while at a South Auckland hospital early that morning.

Epiha was sentenced life in prison, with a non-parole period of at least 10 years, in May 2019 for the stabbing death of Alicia Nathan in Christchurch two years earlier.

Police say she was found at an address in Massey overnight.

A 47-year-old man was also arrested at the address.

She will now face escape charges and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.