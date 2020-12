Convicted double murderer Scott Watson has been declined parole.

Watson is serving a life sentence for the murder of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope in the Marlborough Sounds in 1998.

It was Watson’s third parole hearing and he won’t be back before the board until November next year.

His case is to be reconsidered by the Court of Appeal next year.