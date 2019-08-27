Convicted double-murderer Mark Lundy's Supreme Court appeal wraps up

Convicted double-murderer Mark Lundy's Supreme Court appeal has wrapped up, with five judges now tasked with making a decision.

It's been almost 19 years to the day since Lundy's wife Christine and daughter Amber were found bludgeoned to death in their Palmerston North home. Lundy was convicted in 2002 for the murders, nearly two years after the killings and again at the retrial in 2015.



Lundy's lawyers argue the Court of Appeal throwing out a piece of scientific evidence but still ruling the trial was fair was in fact unfair.

At the retrial, the prosecution's case relied on two methods of identifying the make-up of stains on a polo shirt found in Lundy's car, which Lundy admitted to wearing on the night of the murders.

Lundy wasn't in court today, but his lawyers want a ruling from the Supreme Court that a substantial miscarriage of justice has occurred.