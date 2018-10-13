 

Converting methane gas from thermal water into electricity

Lisa Davies
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Lisa Davies

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools have achieved a New Zealand first converting waste product into power.
Lisa Davies
Mei Heron
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Mei Heron

Social agencies working with the country's most vulnerable are warning they may be forced to shut as social workers leave for better-paid jobs with the Government.

They say a recent pay equity settlement will fuel the crisis, widening the wage gap by up to 50 per cent.

One of Auckland's oldest charities, Anglican Trust for Women and Children (ATWC), offers support like parenting classes to 3,000 families.

One mother told 1 NEWS she wouldn't have had her child without the support of ATWC. But in the last year, the organisation has lost 47 staff - over one third of their team.

ATWC general manager Judy Mati'a said, "The staff turnover has taken a hit. I had one colleague, she described it as 'haemorrhaging.'"

Her organisation is not alone, with larger social agencies like Barnardos also feeling the pinch.

Barnardos CEO Jeff Sanders said, "We are in a situation where turnover is higher than what we'd like, and attracting new staff in the market is harder than what we hope for."

Social workers are mainly leaving for higher-paid jobs at ministries like Oranga Tamariki.

Social Services Providers Association (SSPA) national manager Brenda Pilott said there is a massive pay gap.

Currently, Oranga Tamariki social workers are paid around 20 per cent more than their counterparts at other social agencies. That gap is set to widen even further - up to 50 per cent - after a pay equity settlement offer last month.

"That's within a single occupational group, essentially doing the same work, working in many cases with the same families. Simply, it's not a sustainable picture," Ms Pilott said.

Oranga Tamariki CEO Grianne Moss agrees the entire sector needs more funding.

"There are cost pressures and challenges coming up both for the core public sector and also the NGO sector," Ms Moss said.

But those affected say the solution is simple – ensure 30 per cent pay rises for all social workers. Otherwise, social agencies will struggle to stay afloat.

Social workers are mainly leaving for higher paid jobs at ministries like Oranga Tamariki. Source: 1 NEWS
Herbicides contributing to antibiotic resistance - study finds

rnz.co.nz
The prolific use of herbicides is contributing to antibiotic resistance at rates faster than first thought, a new study shows.

A University of Canterbury study found repeated exposure of antibiotics and bacteria to herbicides was causing bacteria to develop a resistance to antibiotics up to 100,000 times faster than if the herbicide was not there.

Study author Professor Jack Heinemann said there were many places the three could come together.

"If your neighbour treats their lawn with a herbicide and your cat walks through that lawn it can come into your home with application rate exposures on its fur which can influence your household as you pet the cat and then touch your mouth.

"They're covered in bacteria and you might have someone in the house who's on antibiotics.

"Most of the antibiotics that people and animals take isn't metabolised so it comes out in their faeces and urine which means that in many different places herbicides and antibiotics come together, like a cow pat on a field which is then later covered in herbicide."

The study focused on three herbicides, RoundUp, Kamba and 2,4-D and the bacteria Escherichia coli (E-coli).

Mr Heinemann said low-level exposure allowed for a resistance build-up over time.

"So we get this magic mix of bacteria, antibiotics and herbicides, and if the herbicides are helping those bacteria to develop into populations that have higher levels of tolerance for antibiotics, then those bacteria become more difficult to treat if they're causing an infection.

"This could be driving up higher uses of antibiotics in those situations as we add more and more antibiotic to try and kill the bacteria who are becoming more and more resistant."

He said this could mean people stayed sick or were infectious for longer.

Exposure between all three could have the reverse effect and make some antibiotics stronger, he said.

"We are inclined to think that when a drug or other chemical makes antibiotics more potent, that should be a good thing.

"But it also makes the antibiotic more effective at promoting resistance when the antibiotic is at lower concentrations, as we more often find in the environment."

He said this meant higher levels of antibiotics would be needed to combat the resistant bacteria, but eventually something would have to give.

"Antibiotics are effectively a non-renewable global resource and once bacteria become resistant to them it's very hard, if not impossible to purge the earth of those resistant forms.

"If we misuse those antibiotics or use them in ways in which they become neutralised we've taken away this resource not just from people now but for future generations."

He said an outright ban of chemicals might not be the answer but minimising opportunities for bacteria, antibiotics and herbicides to be exposed to each other was important.

"We may very well have to use less of a whole host of chemicals in our normal routine environment."

While the immediate impacts of herbicides were being taken seriously, more work was needed on their sub-lethal impacts.

"When chemicals are tested for their safety for use in different kinds of environments - we should be including in those safety assessments their impact on bacteria, other than just their lethal impact on bacteria."

- By Emma Hatton
rnz.co.nz

Source: News
'Go out and give blood' - Jacinda Ardern urges Kiwis to sign up to bone marrow donor registry after young mum's leukaemia returns

1 NEWS
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken to social media to urge New Zealanders to give blood and to be put on the bone marrow registry after a woman discovered her leukaemia had returned after giving birth.

Ms Ardern posted a photo of the woman and her young family on Instagram, captioning it, "This is Jo. You might have read about her in the paper this morning. Jo had a baby around the same time as I did, but after her baby arrived she found out that her leukaemia was back".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is urging Kiwis to give blood and to be added to the bone marrow donor registry. Source: Instagram / Jacinda Ardern

"I know Jo, and I also know that it's going to take finding a donor to help her get well. And this is the bit where we can make a difference to her, but potentially to lots of other people too.

The Prime Minister implored her followers to "go out "go out and give blood, and when you do, ask to be added to the bone marrow donor registry".

"Because of a whole range of complexities, I'm told that if you're a man with ancestry other than European, you're most likely to be added to the list because that's where the greatest need is. So please, spread the word. You could help save a life."

Jo and her young family. Source: Instagram / Jacinda Ardern
Police seeking witnesses after Lower Hutt pharmacy robbery

1 NEWS
Wellington Police are investigating after a pharmacy was robbed in Lower Hutt this morning.

Police were called at around 10.50am following reports a man had entered the store armed with a craft knife.

The man left the scene with a small amount of prescription medication.

Police are examining the area and are following positive lines of inquiry.

Residents may notice an increased police presence in the area for the next few days while inquiries continue.

Police are seeking a man described to be in his 40s, around 178cm tall, and was wearing a grey hoodie, grey tracksuit pants and a grey check scarf around his face at the time of the incident.

He is believed to have left the scene either riding or pushing a bike.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the man involved has been advised to contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
