TODAY |

Converting entire section into organic garden paying dividends for New Plymouth man

Source:  1 NEWS

For a lot of New Zealanders, setting up a little vegetable plot with a few herbs and a bit of lettuce in the backyard is a nice way of connecting with nature.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Every inch of Karl Freeman’s property is an urban farm dedicated to organic vegetables. Source: Seven Sharp

But what if you let the garden take hold of the entire property?

In three short years, Karl Freeman converted a quarter-acre state house section into an urban farm dedicated to growing organic vegetables.

“We wanted to try out this urban farming thing. There's been a movement spreading around the world,” Mr Freeman told Seven Sharp.

“You can see what productivity you can have instead of the usual unused backyard.”

Now, he's making a living from what was once a lawn with his business Farm Next Door.

Every Sunday, Mr Freeman takes his vegetables to the local market, where customers come back week after week.

“I don’t need to be paid $1 million an hour. Obviously, I want to be making a good living from it and you can.”

Now, Mr Freeman’s little farm next door is moving next door – by helping his neighbour grow her own garden.

In just four months, Mr Freeman has helped Mary turn her lawn into a lifestyle, and 15 others are looking to get on board.

“We’ve got at least 15 people in Taranaki that want to start their own organic small-scale farms now.”

In a region dominated by dairy, the urban farmers believe going local, seasonal and sustainable is a way of changing our access to food – and now they’ve got some major backing.

Eve Kawana-Brown represents the Pivot Fund, a $100,000 grant that aims to stimulate agriculture in Taranaki.

“Farm Next Door is a project that holds a lot of potential promise on many levels,” Ms Kawana-Brown said.

“ It's about local food, growing regeneratively, giving people an opportunity for income based on small land holdings and there's an environmental benefit if people start to learn how to produce good food locally.”

A team of researchers will now look at how small-scale operations like Mr Freeman’s farm could work together across the region.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Farming
Taranaki
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:35
Coronavirus victim was on flight to Queensland with 171 others
2
Black Caps throw away fourth T20 against India, fall to another super over loss
3
George Burgess cops brutal Super League welcoming, flattened by Tongan wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila
4
Kiwis warned to remain alert for online, phone scams after man conned out of $57,000
5
Online map reveals locations of thousands of Christchurch fruit trees ripe for the picking
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:48

Residents outraged with proposal to build toxic waste management plant in their Canterbury neighbourhood

Kiwis on Air NZ coronavirus evacuation flight from Wuhan to be charged $500
02:16

Environmentalist says group threatened to bury him in sand dunes while trying to protect nesting birds from vehicles
02:05

As AI essay writing technology gains pace New Zealand universities urged to be vigilant