Conversation needed around the way NZ penalise criminals - Sir Peter Gluckman

Outgoing Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor Sir Peter Gluckman says a conversation around the way penalise criminals is needed.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Q+A this morning Sir Peter told Corin Dann New Zealand needed to look to other countries for models about how to improve the criminal justice system.

"Perhaps we've gone too far into the retribution model of justice and not enough into the restorative rehabilitative, and particularly the preventative form of justice such as Finland, Germany have done."

He said there could be a conversation around the justice model, "if people just reflect… maybe we could do better".

Sir Peter finished his nine-year tenure on Saturday and is being replaced by Auckland University professor Juliet Gerrard.