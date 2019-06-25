TODAY |

Controversial Wanaka hotel plan approved by Queenstown Lakes council

Plans for a controversial hotel in a Wanaka subdivison have been approved by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Residents were opposed to the 113 room hotel in Wanaka's Northlake special zone because it would mean the loss of open space.

However, Northlake's purchase and sale agreement prevents owners from submitting against any of the developer's plans.

Of the 141 submissions made to the council, none were in support of the hotel.

The resource consent was granted by two independent commissioners for the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

The architecturally designed Northlake Hotel will include a tennis court, basketball half-court and green spaces for visitors.

Wanaka's Northlake subdivision.
Wanaka's Northlake subdivision. Source: rnz.co.nz
