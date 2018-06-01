Controversial Te Mata Peak track still being walked despite new, higher fences

Craggy Range have come through on their promise to close the controversial Te Mata Peak walking track but that hasn’t stopped keen walkers using it.
Two large fences have been erected overnight at the base of the path with signs saying the track is closed and warns: "Enter at your own risk".
However, 1 NEWS filmed people climbed around the fences - some turned back but others continued past and continued up the path on the Eastern face.
A deal was struck between local Iwi Ngāti Kahungunu and Craggy Range winery to buy 28 hectares of surrounding land together, remove the track, restore the land and then put in plans for a new culturally-sensitive path.
