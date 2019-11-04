Controversial partnership visa decision set to be reversed by Immigration New Zealand

The Government is set to reverse a controversial decision by Immigration New Zealand that made it harder for migrants to get partnership visas.

The tough changes meant people had to live together for more than 12 months before they could get visas - a move that angered the Indian community because it made it almost impossible for people with arranged marriages to get visas.

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones entered into a war of words with some members of the Indian community and is now vowing to come up with a new population-based migration policy for his party.

However, the Prime Minister told media on her way into Parliament today that Immigration New Zealand will be directed to go back to the “status quo".

Jacinda Ardern said the decision was made by INZ and not politicians.

Mr Jones is not resiling from his heated comments, saying New Zealand First has always had a strong stance on migration and will continue to do so.

Mr Jones recently told RNZ, "the activists from the Indian community, tame down your rhetoric, you have no legitimate expectations in my view to bring your whole village to New Zealand and if you don't like it and you're threatening to go home – catch the next flight home".

Ms Ardern said that was "certainly not the position of my party".