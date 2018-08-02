Controversial far-right Canadian pair hit back after Auckland event cancelled at last minute

 

Far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have responded to the news the Auckland venue hosting their speaking event tonight has cancelled it, only an hour after the location was revealed.

The event was due to take place in Mount Eden at the Powerstation venue at 6pm.

Posting to Twitter Molyneux wrote: "It turns out that you cannot give a speech about free speech in New Zealand. More details to follow."

His fellow speaker Lauren Southern also posted to Twitter shortly after.

"One does not simply walk into a venue in New Zealand," she wrote.

Southern's agent Caolan Robertson also reacted to the news online saying the Auckland venue is no stranger to holding controversial events.

Powerstation's owner, Peter Campbell told 1 NEWS he's cancelled the event saying it was going to be disruptive to neighbours and the area.

Social media has been awash with discussion of the Canadian's visit, including TV personality Te Hamua Nikora who said the pair were against multiculturalism, unlike Aotearoa.

Event organiser David Pellowe had expected protesters to attend tonight's event.

Promoter Axiomatic says all tickets sold for the show will be refunded within 14 days.

Controversial Canadian far right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux arrived in New Zealand yesterday. Source: Breakfast
Three people have been charged over a spate of thefts from avocado orchards in the Bay of Plenty.

Tauranga Police say in the past two months they have responded to a number of avocado thefts at rural addresses in Western Bay of Plenty including Te Puke, Welcome Bay, Bethlehem, Te Puna and Katikati.

Police have made arrests for some of these alleged offences including the arrest of an organised receiver who was allegedly purchasing the avocados from burglary offenders.

Two Tauranga locals will appear in Tauranga District Court in September, with a 23-year-old man facing two burglary charges and a 27-year-old woman facing three burglary charges.

A 63-year-old local man will be appearing in Tauranga District Court this month on two charges of receiving property.

Police believe the avocados have been on sold by the receiver.

Avocado file image.
Avocado file image. Source: Wikimedia Commons, Susan Slater
Transpower New Zealand say power has been restored to the National Grid, after an outage left around 12,000 Wellington Electricity customers, including Parliament, without power this afternoon.

The power company says it was caused by a fault with one of their substations in the suburb of Wilton.

Wellington City Council said in a tweet, "We understand there is a large power outage in North/West suburbs. We don't have any further info from Wellington Electricity at this stage but we encourage you to contact your Electricity Provider for more info. We'll keep you updated once we know more".

Transpower NZ expects power to be back on in all areas around 4.30pm.

Transpower NZ said on Twitter, "We have experienced a fault at our Wilton substation which has caused a loss of power in Wellington. We have crews on site currently working to restore power as quickly as they are safely able. We apologise for the inconvenience".

MP Nicola Willis tweeted, "Widespread power outage in Wellington at the moment. Traffic lights are out in the CBD, and the train ticket office closed".

The Ministry of Education was temporarily evacuated from their offices due to "environmental issues" but say power has now been restored.

MetLink Wellington have stated that power has now been restored to Wellington station and services are unaffected.

A statement from Parliament around 1:30pm says: "We have confirmation that power is returning to the precinct and the city. However we cannot confirm the stability of this."

 

 

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament Building, against the Sun. Wellington, North Island, New Zealand, Oceania
The Beehive, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS
