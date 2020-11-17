TODAY |

Controversial Erebus disaster memorial given go-ahead for Auckland park

A controversial national Erebus memorial proposed for an Auckland park has been given the green light, with Waitematā Local Board members voting 4 to 3 in favour.

Erebus memorial design. Source: Supplied

The Waitematā Local Board was meeting this afternoon to decide whether to give landowner consent for the Erebus memorial planned for Dove-Meyer Robinson Park in Parnell.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage obtained consent in September to build the memorial in the park.

It also got approval from Heritage New Zealand to build in the park because it marks the former residence of Sir John Logan Campbell.

The memorial will recognise the country's worst peacetime disaster when Air New Zealand flight 901 crashed into Mt Erebus in Antarctica, killing all 257 people on board.

The project has faced longstanding opposition from nearby residents.

