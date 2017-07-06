Controversial battle to build Ruataniwha Dam in Hawke's Bay hits legal road block

The Department of Conservation will have to look at 30 years of land swaps to determine if they were legal after the nation's top court ruled it was wrong to revoke the conservation status of land in the Ruataniwha Dam land swap.

In a 3-2 decision, the Supreme Court today upheld a Court of Appeal ruling against Director-General Lou Sanson and the Minister of Conservation's decision to revoke the status of 22 hectares of Ruahine Forest Park that would be flooded by the planned dam in the Hawke's Bay.

The land, including areas of high ecological value - wetlands and native bat and bird habitat - would have been exchanged for 170ha of adjacent farmland.

In the decision the majority found the Conservation Act allowed protection to be revoked if intrinsic conservation values no longer warranted such protection, but the 22ha warranted protection and the net benefit didn't justify revoking the status of protected land.

The judgement leaves a question mark over the $275-million water scheme, backed by the Hawke's Bay Regional Council's investment arm.

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry says it's not clear what the ruling means for past land swaps, which have happened at a rate of two or three a year for three decades.

"The common practice of 30 years was not interpreted the way that we interpreted it. The courts had a different version and we've heard that today," she said.

"I've asked officials and legal advisers to do some forensic work into past practices and past outcomes and whether they have legality or not."

Decisions will need to be made on swaps held back while the decision was pending, as well as on changing legislation.

Ms Barry said it would take time to work out what aspects of the law would need to be changed and the government wouldn't rush into anything.

Forest & Bird, which has battled DOC's original decision, says the ruling is "wonderful news" and means forest parks and conservation estates are "safe from being disposed of for private development interests".