An ablutions block for freedom campers that has sparked a storm of controversy in Western Bay of Plenty is being put into storage while the district council consults residents on where to put it next summer.

The KiwiCamp facility is a relocatable, prefab building with toilets, dishwashing and laundry facilities, showers, access to potable water, waste and recycling areas, device charging and wireless internet.

The council had hoped to locate the block outside the Waihi Beach Community Centre this summer.

But about 60 people attended a recent Waihi Beach ratepayers’ meeting to voice their opposition to that plan.

TVNZ1 's Seven Sharp reported earlier this week that residents planned on using their cars to blockade the proposed site.

Residents complained the KiwiCamp block will undercut local holiday parks by offering cheaper rates for facilities.

The council says some at the ratepayers' meeting suggested a more appropriate location for KiwiCamp could be the large carpark on Seaforth Road towards Bowentown.

"We’ve listened to these concerns. The council will now put the facility in storage, while it consults and decides where in Waihi Beach it will go next summer season," Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor Garry Webber said today.

The council says discussion on possible location options in Waihi Beach will be part of a community engagement process later this year.