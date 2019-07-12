TODAY |

Controlled explosion to take place after potentially dangerous chemical found in Dunedin

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Defence

By Maddy Lloyd

A controlled explosion will be carried out in south Dunedin this morning to dispose of a potentially dangerous chemical, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has confirmed.

Crews were called to Blis Technologies on the corner of Sullivan Ave and Glasgow Street just before 3.30pm yesterday after a chemical that had been in storage for some time had been located.

Fire services were told a small volume of Hydrazine Monohydrate was seen to have crystallised around the lip of its container.

The chemical is a small amount and is currently safe, but if left or moved incorrectly, the chemical could deteriorate, fire services said.

There are currently no plans in place for cordons to be erected around the area.

Defence Force staff travelled down to Dunedin overnight, where they will make a decision over whether to erect cordons when they meet at the scene at 7am.

The Defence Force will meet with police and fire services staff at the property, where they will construct a plan for the safe disposal for the chemicals. Whether the chemical will be disposed of on- or off-site is unknown at this stage.

The office is in an industrial area so that will be taken into consideration when plans are made.

A two-man crew have remained at the scene overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire crews were called to Blis Technologies just before 3.30pm yesterday. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing with up to 25 injured in severe turbulence
2
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.
All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
3
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
4
Gun owners are calling on authorities to clear up the confusion over the high-powered firearms ban.
Can AR-15 owners avoid the gun ban with pump-action modifications? Not even police know
5
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:39
Seven Sharp finds out what a gay man is doing helping the Destiny Church founders.

Brian Tamaki says he and his gay campaign manager 'yielded ground' to work together

28:54
The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week.

Inside Parliament: Car-kāriki
00:23
Opinion has been divided over the most suitable location for the large pieces.

Christchurch's controversial Berlin Wall slabs find a home
Gisborne's James Cook statue was spray-painted with 'Thief Pākehā' and 'This is our land' 250 years since he landed in Tūranga Nui a Kiwa, or Poverty Bay.

Captain James Cook graffiti raises necessary kōrero - Gisborne councillor