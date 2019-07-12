Controlled explosion to take place after potentially dangerous chemical found in Dunedin

By Maddy Lloyd



A controlled explosion will be carried out in south Dunedin this morning to dispose of a potentially dangerous chemical, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has confirmed.

Crews were called to Blis Technologies on the corner of Sullivan Ave and Glasgow Street just before 3.30pm yesterday after a chemical that had been in storage for some time had been located.

Fire services were told a small volume of Hydrazine Monohydrate was seen to have crystallised around the lip of its container.

The chemical is a small amount and is currently safe, but if left or moved incorrectly, the chemical could deteriorate, fire services said.



There are currently no plans in place for cordons to be erected around the area.

Defence Force staff travelled down to Dunedin overnight, where they will make a decision over whether to erect cordons when they meet at the scene at 7am.

The Defence Force will meet with police and fire services staff at the property, where they will construct a plan for the safe disposal for the chemicals. Whether the chemical will be disposed of on- or off-site is unknown at this stage.

The office is in an industrial area so that will be taken into consideration when plans are made.