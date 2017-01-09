 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Out-of-control Chinese space station possibly on crash course with New Zealand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Chinese space station, which is currently hurtling out-of-control through space, could impact the Earth within 21 days and New Zealand may be in the firing line.

The South Island and lower North Island as seen from the International Space Station.

Source: Twitter/ Ignazio Magnani

According to experts the Tiangong-1 is set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere between March 29 and April 9 the Daily Mail reports.

The craft weighs 8.5 tonnes and has been in danger of hitting Earth since it was lost in 2016. The space station is believed to contain the toxic chemical hydrazine.

While it's exact re-entry location cannot be pinpointed, space agencies believe the doomed piece of space junk has a higher chance of hitting New Zealand, the US, Europe and Australia.

This is due to the orbit the space station is currently in.

The US research organisation Aerospace thinks debris from the station will re-enter Earth's atmosphere on April 3, give or take a week.

According to latitude estimates released by the European Space Agency, the top of the South Island and the North Island of New Zealand are possibly at risk from the station re-entry.

The exact location of where the space station will hit should become clearer closer to the impact date.

Related

Space

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Out-of-control Chinese space station possibly on crash course with New Zealand

00:48
2
CCTV footage of the incident has been released in court as the alleged bomber's trial continues.

Graphic warning: The moment fireball rips through London tube in terror attack


03:39
3
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService


4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:15
5
OKC rookie Terrance Ferguson had to leave the court after running head first into Adams.

Steven Adams floors OKC teammate after nasty head clash as Thunder cruise past Phoenix Suns

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.

02:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Be prepared for 'strong winds, very heavy rain' on Monday as chance of Cylone Hola hitting the North Island looms

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says "one of the scenarios" for the cyclone is that it will hit the top of New Zealand late Monday.

00:54
Jordan Alison's cherry orchard was turned into a lake in the torrential rains yesterday.

Watch: 'Like Niagra Falls' - Napier orchard manager describes traumatic scenes as deluge of rain leaves crops waterlogged

A jet boat was required to rescue people stranded in their homes.

The callout was sparked by reports of a person shooting ducks at Western Springs.

Person in custody after shooting in Auckland forced school into lockdown

A man in his fifties was shot in the leg in the Pukekohe incident today.

02:41
Even a few months ago this seemed like an impossibility.

US President Donald Trump to take part in historic meeting with Kim Jong Un as North Korea announces plan to end nuclear missile programme

Donald Trump and a South Korean delegation have made a major breakthrough with North Korea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 