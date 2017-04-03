TODAY |

Contractors to blame for Wellington's latest train disruption

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington

The contractors currently involved with Wellington's train network upgrade will temporarily be no longer be working on one aspect of the project after faulty installation of a mast caused trains to grind to a halt.

KiwiRail says they take responsibility for the widespread disruption caused to Wellington train commuters today because of a fault to the overhead power lines in the Hutt Valley this morning. 

The outage was caused by a mast being installed incorrectly by contractors, which caused it to make contact with trains passing beneath it. 

KiwiRail Group chief operating officer Todd Moyle said what happened today is "unacceptable and we accept responsibility. The contractors involved will not be doing any more of that work until we have throughly investigated the cause of the incident, and ensured processes are in place to ensure it does not happen again."

A $300 million improvment is  currently underway to improve the network to improve the reliability and capacity of the network which includes replacing the overhead power system, masts and wires that power the trains. 

Today's train outage is the second for the city this month. 

Last month there were two outages. 

The service resumed this afternoon after the fault stop the train service for five hours.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:22
Scientist Shaun Hendy joined Breakfast to discuss a new study on "false balance" in news stories.
'Climate change contrarians' receive 49 per cent more media coverage than scientists, US study finds
2
Invercargill police will be armed as search for man wanted over theft of police vehicle and Glock pistols continues
3
Anaesthetics swiped from Hutt Hospital could kill if taken outside clinical setting, DHB warns
4
More than 60kg of methamphetamine with a street worth of about $36 million which was seized by police in Rotorua.
Man charged over $36 million Rotorua methamphetamine bust
5
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Tokoroa service station worker left 'shaken' after gunpoint robbery
00:47
Chris Stokes of Ngāti Kuku was among those who protested the Tauranga pipeline’s installation.

Tauranga iwi angry after sewage pipe they protested against leaks within a year of installation

Company fined $210,000 after worker's hand gets stuck in a sausage casing machine

Whangarei, New Zealand - July 28, 2013: Ship, wood logs and cranes in Northport on July 28, 2013. It's situated in Northland at the entrance to Whangarei Harbour, making it the northernmost multi-purpose port in New Zealand.

Ship crew member seriously injured after falling from crane at Northport