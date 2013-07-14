Contraceptive pill back on pharmacy shelves after shortage

Stocks of the oral contraceptive pill have been available to pharmacies from today, alleviating a shortage around the country.

The contraceptive pill Source: 1 NEWS

The shortage arose after the Government's drug buying agency Pharmac changed the brand of the pill it was buying in.

The present supplier ran out of stock of their brand, Ava, before the new supplier was due to begin providing the product Levlen.

Pharmac operations director, Sarah Fitt, says the new supplier has been able to expedite stock to New Zealand and it will be available to all pharmacies from today.