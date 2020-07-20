'Continuous jellyfish sting' of racism still causing pain in NZ, experts say as new campaign launched

Two experts say Kiwi people of colour are still frequently subject to casual racism - and sometimes direct racism.

New Zealand experienced a spike in racism over the Covid-19 lockdown period, especially towards people of Asian descent, so the Human Rights Commission has today launched a new campaign urging Kiwis to give no voice to racism.

The commission's campaign includes a multimedia experience where racist phrases commonly uttered to people of colour are read out by Taika Waititi, who has previously shared his view that New Zealand is a racist place.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says that "every day in Aotearoa, people experience racism which hurts them, prevents them from reaching their potential, or from living their lives feeling welcome and secure".

"We are indebted to all those who contributed their experiences to help us build the Voice of Racism.

"The commission encourages all people in Aotearoa to experience the Voice of Racism for themselves so they can understand the impact of racism and reflect on how their own words and actions may be contributing – even unintentionally, to racism."

Speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme, Dr Monique Faleafa said any person of colour growing up in New Zealand would be familiar with racism.

Much of that is casual racism, she said, with people not even really aware that they are saying hurtful things.

"You actually don't know they're happening sometimes - because they're so covert, they're so fast and non-specific, that you don't realise it's happened - and the person saying might not realise as well."

Lisa Lawrence, president of the National Council for Women, said simple things like lining up at a coffee shop could lead to subconscious racism.

"People cut in front, absolutely oblivious to their own actions," Ms Lawrence said.

She also said her children had been asked if they were "OK" when they went out with darker-skinned relatives, and that it has taken her a long time to deal with the racism thrust upon her by society.

"It's taken a long time to get to a place where I feel that I can address it constructively within myself," Ms Lawrence said.