Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The shortlist for the 2018 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards has been released. 

Chief Judge Cameron Bennett described the line-up as the voice of "conscience, courage and commitment".  

The filmmaker was both humble and typically comedic in his acceptance speech from Los Angeles.
Source: New Zealander of the year Awards

"They don’t just speak truth to power, they put their words into action and make a truly positive difference for all New Zealanders."

Kiwi director Taika Waititi was the 2017 New Zealander of the Year. 

The ten contenders are: 

• Philip Bagshaw 

"General surgeon Philip Bagshaw was instrumental in creating the Canterbury Charity Hospital Trust, with doctors, nurses, dentists, health professionals and public-spirited people volunteering their time and expertise to provide hospital care for free."


• Kristine Bartlett 

"Kristine Bartlett changed the lives of thousands of New Zealand women and low-paid workers by successfully securing equal pay legislation for caregivers in the aged-care sector."

More than 55,000 workers will benefit after worker Kristine Bartlett argued the case.
Source: 1 NEWS

• Grant Dalton 

"A confident and accomplished leader, Grant inspired Team New Zealand to accomplish one of the world’s greatest sporting feats, uniting a diverse group of people to overcome enormous challenges and achieve a tremendous winning result."

The Team NZ boss is celebrating his Bermuda success with thousands of Kiwis in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

• Lesley Elliott 

"Lesley Elliott drew on tragedy to establish and run the Sophie Elliott Foundation, named after her daughter who was murdered seven years ago."

Lesley Elliott has been recognised for her anti-domestic violence campaigning at an investiture ceremony at Government House.
Source: 1 NEWS

• Heather Henare 

"The former chief executive of Women’s Refuge for 10 years, Heather’s dedication has been to supporting women, children and families safe from sexual and domestic violence."

• Dr Mike Joy 

Massey university's Dr Mike Joy says 'we've let our rivers go to the pack' and adult fish are dying.
Source: Seven Sharp

"Environmental scientist Dr Mike Joy is a champion for New Zealand’s rivers and lakes, raising awareness about the poor state of some of the country’s waterways."

• Mike King 

"Mental health advocate Mike King shines much-needed light on the serious issues of depression, alcohol and drug abuse and suicide in New Zealand."

Mr King spoke about the issue on TVNZ1's Q+A this morning.
Source: Q+A

• Dr Mahsa Mohaghegh

"Dr Mahsa Mohaghegh is the founder and director of She# (She Sharp), a non-profit networking group for high school girls, female tertiary students and industry professionals aimed at addressing the diversity and gender gap issue in science and technology fields."

• Annah Stretton 

"Annah Stretton is a fashion designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist who has established a charitable social venture to work with recidivist female offenders."

Annah Stretton

Source: 1 NEWS

• Dr Siouxsie Wiles 

"Dr Siouxsie Wiles is a microbiologist and head of the Bioluminescent Superbugs Lab at the University of Auckland, working to increase understanding of infectious diseases."

The winner will be announced on February 22, 2018. 


Previous winners of the award include:  Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr. Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013).

The former All Blacks captain received another award when named NZOTY at a ceremony last night.
Source: Breakfast

The top ten Young New Zealander of the Year contenders are:  

• Peter Burling 
• David Cameron 
• Kristina Cavit
• Tom Francis 
• Alexander Kuch 
• Lizzie Marvelly 
• Grace Stratton 
• Josiah Tualamali’i
• Rees Vinsen 
• Logan Williams 
 

The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.
Source: New Zealander of the Year Awards

Top 10 contenders for Senior New Zealander of the Year


• Billy Apple 
• Peter Carrington 
• Mark Dunajtschik 
• Prof. Bob Elliott 
• Christine Hartstone 
• Robert Kinsela “Kim” Workman 
• Margaret Dunkley 
• Peter McLaren 
• John Peebles
• Bryan Williams 
 

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year

• Bellyfull 
• Canterbury Charitable Hospital Trust 
• De Paul House Emergency Housing 
• Eat My Lunch 
• I Have A Dream 
• Kaibosh Food Rescue 
• Pillars 
• Te Iwi O Te Roroa 
• Whangawehi Catchment Management 
• Zealandia 


Sanitarium New Zealand Innovator of the Year

• Robert Bell 
• Rick Fright and Bruce McCallum
• Kevin Halsall and Marcus Thompson 
• Nick Hammond
• Prof. Jane Harding 
• Chris Heaslip 
• Fraser Smith and Matt Yallop
• Ian Taylor
• Team New Zealand Design Team
• Brianne West 


Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year

• Joseph Fa’afiu 
• Ricky Houghton 
• Dave Letele 
• Janice Lee 
• Mohamud Mohamed 
• Alexandra Nicholas 
• Pamela Anne O’Keefe 
• David Rule
• Farida Sultana 
• Caine Warren 
 

