Contaminated Woolworths Select brand muesli recalled

A batch of Woolworths Select brand toasted muesli is being recalled because it was contaminated with undeclared milk products.
Woolworths will be recalling a specific batch of Select brand "fruit & seeds" toasted muesli.
The "fruit & seeds" muesli may contain milk products which some people are allergic to such as chocolate chips, yogurt-coated sultanas and peanuts.
The affected batches of Select brand Toasted Muesli "fruit & seeds" can be identified by the batch marking NZ00443, and a best before date of 25 05 2018.
The product is sold in a 650g plastic re-sealable pouch at Countdown, FreshChoice and SuperValue supermarkets throughout New Zealand.
This recall does not affect any other batches or flavours of Woolworths Select brand Toasted Muesli products.
Consumer.org.nz has advised people with a milk allergy should not consume this product, and seek medical advice if needed.
