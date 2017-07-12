Contaminated Woolworths Select brand muesli recalled

A batch of Woolworths Select brand toasted muesli is being recalled because it was contaminated with undeclared milk products.

Woolworths will be recalling a specific batch of Select brand "fruit & seeds" toasted muesli. Source: Supplied

The "fruit & seeds" muesli may contain milk products which some people are allergic to such as chocolate chips, yogurt-coated sultanas and peanuts.

The affected batches of Select brand Toasted Muesli "fruit & seeds" can be identified by the batch marking NZ00443, and a best before date of 25 05 2018.

The product is sold in a 650g plastic re-sealable pouch at Countdown, FreshChoice and SuperValue supermarkets throughout New Zealand.

This recall does not affect any other batches or flavours of Woolworths Select brand Toasted Muesli products.