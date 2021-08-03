Containers topple over in strong winds at Ports of Auckland facility

Strong gusts in Auckland this morning has toppled containers at the Ports of Auckland Wiri Station Road Storage Facility.

The fallen containers, which belong to Container Co, can be seen slumped over like dominoes.

Severe gales across the region saw winds reach more than 100km/h.

Across the city strong winds have blown down trees, seen branches fall onto vehicles, blown powerlines down and travel has been disrupted with debris on roads.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge also saw speed restrictions in place and commuters were warned to expect delays.

Ports of Auckland confirmed to 1 NEWS they closed their sites between 2.30am and 3am.

It comes after Janesh Prasad died at work as a tornado swept through South Auckland in June. The 41-year-old was a a forklift mechanic working at the Ports of Auckland freight hub in Wiri when the twister hit.

The Ports of Auckland today told 1 NEWS his death was at the Conlinxx operation. Today's fallen containers are at the ContainerCo operation, which is next to it.