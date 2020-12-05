Container ship carrying potential Covid-19 case found leaking carbon monoxide

A container ship where a person is believed to have Covid-19, docked in the Ports of Timaru, was placed on high alert this afternoon after reports of a potential carbon monoxide leak.
A fully stocked cargo ship heading out to sea. Source: istock.com
Emergency services weren't able to board the vessel due to the contamination risk, as firefighters couldn't enter without PPE gear and the ship's crew weren't allowed to leave either.
A FENZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS the minor leak, which was reported just before 1.30pm, has since been fixed and posed no risk to the ship's crew members.
Port officials have linked the leak back to a pressure release valve shown to have emitted a small amount of liquid nitrogen inside the 29.7 tonne container ship.