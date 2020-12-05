Container ship carrying potential Covid-19 case found leaking carbon monoxide

A container ship where a person is believed to have Covid-19, docked in the Ports of Timaru, was placed on high alert this afternoon after reports of a potential carbon monoxide leak.

A fully stocked cargo ship heading out to sea. Source: istock.com

Emergency services weren't able to board the vessel due to the contamination risk, as firefighters couldn't enter without PPE gear and the ship's crew weren't allowed to leave either.

A FENZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS the minor leak, which was reported just before 1.30pm, has since been fixed and posed no risk to the ship's crew members.