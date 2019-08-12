Container blows onto car on Auckland wharf, trapping person

A container has blown off a stack of containers at the Auckland wharf, trapping a person in a car tonight.

Police received a number of calls reporting a tornado at the waterfront.

They say emergency services have been responding to a number of calls in central Auckland after reports of a weather event.

Police say a container is reported to have blown off a stack of containers, hitting the side of a car at Jellicoe Wharf on Tinley Street, trapping a person in the car.

The person was later freed from the car and suffered moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says the container was empty at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson says a catamaran may have been damaged at the Westhaven Marina.

At the peak of the storm, 12 fire appliances were deployed, mainly to alarms being set off in buildings by the conditions.

Police say there were reports of boats, including the Sealink Ferry, coming off their moorings at various locations.

A severe weather warning is in place for much of the North Island tonight with rain and thunderstorms predicted.

Wild weather had already caused damage in Auckland and earlier today two tornados ripped through parts of Taranaki.