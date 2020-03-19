Data on contact tracing, tests, borders needed to inform lockdown level - scientists

There appears to be gaps in the Government's data on Covid-19 that must be filled before a decision is made on reducing the lockdown level, two top advisors say.

By Phil Pennington of rnz.co.nz

Epidemiologist Michael Baker, who is on the Health Ministry's Covid-19 technical advisory group, said some of the data he needed to see to be confident of going to Alert Level 3 may not exist yet.

"There's a whole suite of data I would like to see, to make it really clear that we're ready to ... drop down our response level," he said.

Proffessor Baker told RNZ he had been asking the ministry for weeks for certain key data about border control, contact tracing and testing but had not received it, nor had the advisory subgroup he was on with four other epidemiologists.

"I don't think any of the epidemiologists I know have seen data covering all of these key measures."

The public deserved to see that data before the Cabinet decision on Monday about changing the alert level, Baker said.

"Someone needs to see these data to say, yes, the system's all performing adequately. I think that's really vital.

"I'm hoping these data will appear very soon, because I think it is a critical input for making a decision of this magnitude."

This was more detailed information than was available in the public statistics the ministry was putting out.

"We know we've seen cases occur in settlements on the West Coast that didn't seem to have an origin. So we really need that fine-grained data."

Border control systems may be effective, and the data for them may exist, but it might not exist yet in the right form to be analysed properly, he said.

"It's possible. I know getting the data into a robust form is a real challenge for our system because it has been under-resourced, progressively for many years. And this is really a massive increase in capability and expectations."