 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Consuming and devastating event' - brother of missing Christchurch man appeals to public for information

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The brother of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath, who's been missing for more than a month, has posted on Facebook thanking those who have helped with the search and appealing for more information.

Police say they have information that has led them to the Canterbury rubbish dump.
Source: 1 NEWS

Simon McGrath's post says "the police search for items of interest continues at Kate Valley whilst they are also still concentrating on information gathering at this stage".

Mr McGrath also said that he has been delivering police pamphlets about the case this week, in an attempt to get the public's help in locating his brother.

"Anyone with information please pass this onto the police immediately," he wrote.

He also thanked everyone who has helped in the search saying: "It's wonderful to have people more than happy to help and who are prepared to put others first, ahead of themselves".

"This really has helped relieve the pressure in what continues to be an ever consuming and devastating event."

McGrath was reported missing on May 23.

The investigation has been well publicised, with neighbours and friends calling his disappearance a complete mystery.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

00:26
Divers searched the water on Sabys Rd in Halswell for Mr McGrath, who's been missing since May 23.

Police dive squad join search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath
00:35
Police say they have information that has led them to the Canterbury rubbish dump.

Search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath will focus on the Kate Valley landfill

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

01:11
2
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:25
4
A Little Bit Of Britain had a hundreds of boxes of Weetabix cereal seized due to the food giant’s staunch stance against similar-sounding products.

'It's cruel and callous' - food giant Sanitarium clashes with Christchurch business over Weetabix

00:56
5
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

01:11
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.

00:24
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

01:00
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".


00:23
Trump pointed to RTE's Washington correspondent and called her over to his desk.

Video: 'She has a nice smile on her face' - Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to awkwardly comment on reporter's appearance

She described the encounter as "bizarre."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ