'Consuming and devastating event' - brother of missing Christchurch man appeals to public for information

The brother of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath, who's been missing for more than a month, has posted on Facebook thanking those who have helped with the search and appealing for more information.

Simon McGrath's post says "the police search for items of interest continues at Kate Valley whilst they are also still concentrating on information gathering at this stage".

Mr McGrath also said that he has been delivering police pamphlets about the case this week, in an attempt to get the public's help in locating his brother.

"Anyone with information please pass this onto the police immediately," he wrote.

He also thanked everyone who has helped in the search saying: "It's wonderful to have people more than happy to help and who are prepared to put others first, ahead of themselves".

"This really has helped relieve the pressure in what continues to be an ever consuming and devastating event."

McGrath was reported missing on May 23.