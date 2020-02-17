Consumers fear proposed new electricity market could drive up cost of power bills

TODAY |

A new survey shows many New Zealand consumers are not on board with the Government's proposed reforms for the electricity market. 

Findings, from research agency Opinion Compare, show 67 percent of people expect their power bills to increase as a result.

The Agency's chief executive says communication needs to be better from the Government. 

"There's a lot of confusion out there which is why there needs to be reform but haven't maybe figured out exactly how to do it or communicate it," Opinion Compare's CEO Gavin Male told TVNZ 1's Breakfast today.

Mr Male says verifying terms and conditions between different electricity providers can make it confusing for consumers. 

In October the Government released its electricity price review which made 32 recommendations about how to make things fairer, more transparent and more sustainable in the electricity sector.

