Consumer NZ seeks investigation into Airbnb, Bachcare for denying full refunds during lockdowns

Consumer watchdog Consumer NZ is challenging Airbnb and Bachcare's "unfair" cancellation terms, lodging a formal complaint with the Commerce Commission.

Traveller with Airbnb app on smartphone (file picture). Source: istock.com

Customers were left hundreds of dollars out of pocket when the country went into Alert Level 4 lockdown and they couldn't travel, Consumer NZ chief executive John Duffy says.

The booking sites refused refunds with strict cancellation policies.

"Consumers who had booked accommodation but couldn’t travel because of the lockdown told us they’d been denied a full refund," Duffy says.

"Even though they couldn’t use the accommodation, through no fault of their own, they were informed they wouldn’t get their money back. That’s plainly unfair."

Commerce Commission has the power to investigate and take court action if it finds the policies breach the Fair Trading Act.

Duffy says on Airbnb, customers could lose 50 to 100 per cent of the accommodation fee even if they give reasonable notice of the cancellation.

However, if an Airbnb host wanted to cancel the booking, it would face, at most, a $145 charge.

Meanwhile, Bachcare would keep the customers' entire accommodation fee and service fee, even if it was cancelled two months in advance.

Duffy says the fees are excessive and unjustified.

"If an accommodation provider imposes a cancellation fee, it can’t just charge whatever it wants," he says.

"Companies must have a legitimate basis for their fees and take into account the fact the property could be relet to another customer."

A spokesperson for the Commerce Commission confirmed to 1 NEWS they'd received the complaint and would be looking into it.

Airbnb and Bachcare have been contacted for comment by 1 NEWS.