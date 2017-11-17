Consumer NZ reveals less than half of tested sunscreens met their SPF claim

Just under half of the sunscreens tested by Consumer NZ have met their SPF label claim and the requirements from broad-spectrum protection.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin said the latest test of sunscreens showed two "natural" products only provided low protection and a third product, which didn't meet broad spectrum claims nor high protection claims, have been "removed from sale."

The test carried out by Consumer NZ also found that six sunscreens did not meet the SPF claimed on the label.

However, Ms Chetwin said "most of the affected companies were able to produce lab results showing the products had been tested and met their label claims."

The Cancer Society and Sunguard were not able to meet their label claims.

"Cancer Society Everyday SPF50+ and Sungard Moisturising Sunscreen SPF50+ had an SPF of 40 and 45 respectively," said Ms Chetwin.

"The sunscreens still provide high protection but not the very high protection indicated by the SPF50+ label claim."



In New Zealand sunscreen standard is voluntary, meaning products can be sold without being tested.