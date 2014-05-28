Construction takes a dip in latest GDP figures

A dip in construction activity has taken the shine off New Zealand's economic expansion.

Construction work in Kaiapoi. Source: 1 NEWS

New figures show New Zealand's economy expanded by half a per cent in the three months to March, slightly slower than many economists had been forecasting.

It follows an increase of 0.4 per cent in the December quarter and it puts the annual GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth rate at three per cent.

Three per cent is still a solid rate by historical standards.

When population factors are taken into account however GDP growth per capita decreased in the quarter by 0.1 per cent.

Statistics New Zealand says much lower building activity combined with mixed results for the service sector took the shine off higher dairy production and saw a second quarter of moderate overall GDP growth.

It says at an industry level 11 out of 16 industries increased this quarter, with agriculture and retail trade having the biggest increases.

However, construction fell 2 .1 per cent, with all building sectors showing a fall.