Construction sites around NZ to fly flags marking World Suicide Prevention Day

Hundreds of construction sites around New Zealand are flying flags to spread a message about suicide prevention.

More than 200 sites are estimated to take part, according to Mates For Construction.

The organisation aims to fight the high rate of suicide among the industry's workers, which it says is the highest of any commercial sector in the country.

“Flying the Flag to recognise World Suicide Prevention Day shows our industry knows we all need to work collectively, to not only start the conversations about mental health and suicide prevention, but also to know what to do if a mate is struggling," chief executive Victoria McArthur says.

Some of the pressure affecting people includes feeling like their lives are unravelling, or that they're in an unbearable situation, McArthur says.

"We need to Fly the Flag to spread the message about suicide prevention and encourage everyone in our industry to support their mates."

Today marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

This year, New Zealand's suicide rate reached its lowest in three years, according to annual provisional statistics by Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall.

At the time, she described the numbers as still a "shamefully high suicide rate in New Zealand".

"Preventing suicide requires an all-of-society effort from everyone. We all impact one another's wellbeing – this includes friends, family members, employers, colleagues, sports clubs, social clubs, NGOs and Government departments, as well as health and mental health services.

"We all have a part to play in preventing people from becoming so distressed that they see suicide as their only option."