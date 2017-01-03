 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Construction industry challenged to cut its landfill waste by nearly a third

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Green Business Council has issued a challenge to reduce waste from the construction industry by 30 per cent by 2020.

The construction industry dumps the most landfill waste and the council is pushing for waste reduction targets.

But the Government says it’s not all bad and it’s funding waste reducing initiatives.
Source: 1 NEWS

It says these achieved standout results during construction of London's Olympic Park. 

"They were able to divert from landfill 90 per cent of the waste that normally would have gone to landfill. That's a massive turnaround," Andrew Eagles of the council told 1 NEWS. 

He says it's time for New Zealand to be bold and follow suit because dumping is causing long-term environmental damage.

"My challenge is that we aim for significant reductions so let's say a 30 per cent reduction in construction waste by 2020," he said.

"This is a really important issue right now for the quality of our life and also for future generations." 

The construction industry's dumping adds nearly a million tonnes to Auckland's annual landfill waste and around 250,000 tonnes in Christchurch. 

Marjan van den Belt, a sustainability specialist says the construction industry "has a great opportunity to do better".

But the Government is rejecting calls for regulation. 

"The blunt tool of regulation, when you are trying to deal with wide range of demolition material, runs the risk of just adding more red tape, more cost than you add value," said Environment Minister Nick Smith. 

Dr Smith's top priorities are hard-to-fix problems like toxic chemical waste, a stockpile of two million used tyres and water pollution caused by a proliferation of plastic micro beads. 

"The Government is focusing on those wastes that cause the greatest harm with a programme of reducing the impacts that waste has on the environment," he said. 

Related

Environment

02:56
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:11
1
Sapphire O'Connell, this year's cross country winner filmed this year’s race in the Hokianga.

Watch: Rugged landscape and wild thrills of Far North's Pawarenga horse race showcased in GoPro footage

00:30
2
The Black Caps skipper scored 73 for the hosts at McLean Park in Napier to take the first T20 against Bangladesh and also man-of-the-match honours.

Watch: Captain Kane's done it again! Williamson sets career high T20 score, steers Black Caps to victory over Bangladesh

00:20
3
The gunman who killed 39 people at a Turkish nightclub has not yet been caught.

Turkey nightclub suspect in grim selfie video in Istanbul


03:06
4

Watch: Man in his eighties flees 'substandard' West Auckland rental accommodation fearing for his safety

00:30
5
It looks like it would've hurt but the official was all smiles as the American came to her aid.

Video: Jack Sock rubs and kisses lineswoman's forehead after 204km/h serve hits her noggin

03:11
But the Government says it’s not all bad and it’s funding waste reducing initiatives.

Construction industry challenged to cut its landfill waste by nearly a third

The sector dumps the most landfill waste and critics claim it is causing long-term environmental damage.


02:41
A regional group is now negotiating the deal on behalf of the Pacific nations.

Exclusive: Soaring Pacific cancer rates prompt bid for drug buying deal with NZ's Pharmac

Pacific leaders are pitching for the deal as parts of the region have extremely high rates of stomach, lung, liver and cervical cancer.

01:25
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

Neil Kay filmed the passenger's homophobic and mysogynistic rants.

00:48
Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

Video: Meet Auckland Zoo's latest resident - a super cute baby giraffe

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

00:27
Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale, fur seals, dolphins and several marine birds during the first post-quake whale watching trip.

Pictures: Whale of a day! Tourists on Kaikoura's top tourist attraction treated to sight of whale close to boat

The Whale Watch operation was temporarily forced out of business after the 7.8 earthquake, but is now back in operation.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ