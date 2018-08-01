Construction company Ebert goes into receivership, workers locked out of sites

Rescuers say they have "grave concerns" for the well-being of a missing Australian climber at Mount Aspiring National Park who is more than 24 hours overdue and appears to have abandoned his equipment.

Authorities believe the same man activated a locater beacon just after midday yesterday – prompting a search that has been hindered by bad weather.

Last night saw temperatures drop to -9 degrees on the mountain, and winds of up to 70 km/h are forecast for today. But crew with the Maritime New Zealand rescue coordination centre have discovered the man's sleeping bag, wet weather gear and cooker at French Ridge Hut - a spartan 20-bunk building used by trampers travelling the "advanced"-difficulty track.

Helicopters still have not been able to resume their search today due to the weather conditions, but they remain on standby, a rescue coordination centre spokesperson said. Crew members have remained at French Ridge Hut and Mt Aspiring Hut in case the man returns.