Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

The unemployment rate is back under five per cent.

Source: 1 NEWS

After a slight lift to 5.2 per cent last quarter, Statistics New Zealand says the rate has dropped again to 4.9 per cent in the March 2017 quarter.

The employment boost came as a result of more jobs in construction, accommodation and food services.

The construction boom in regions other than Auckland and Canterbury, saw 32,300 more jobs added.

Waikato saw 3,600 more people working in construction.

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat at 1.6 per cent, while the consumers price index (CPI) increased by 2.2 per cent.