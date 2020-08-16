Constable Matthew Hunt's best mates run Taupō half marathon in his honour

Fallen officer Constable Matthew Hunt had his whole life in front of him.

A promising career in the police, and he was about to run his first half marathon.

His future was tragically taken when he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

However his best friends don't want him to be remembered for how he died, but for how he lived.

So, they plan on running the six marathons Matthew had signed up for before his life was taken.

Sam Swaffield and Regan Green began the tribute by recently running the Taupō half marathon for him.