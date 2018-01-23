'I consider them to be parasites' – Jacinda Ardern has clear message for people smugglers targeting NZ

Jacinda Ardern has given a strongly worded message to people smugglers looking to target New Zealand, calling them "parasites".

Speaking at a post-cabinet stand up in Wellington this afternoon, Ms Ardern was asked if she had a message for asylum seekers looking to flee to New Zealand.

"My message in fact is for people smugglers, as I have said many times before, I consider them to be parasites.

"They prey on people's vulnerability, they manipulate situations and use propaganda to take money from vulnerable people," she said.

The Prime Minister says the government is working alongside Australia to protect vulnerable refugees from people smugglers.

"They're ultimately the ones that everyone is targeting and for good reason, and the clear message to them is that we are working alongside Australia to put an end to people who are risking other peoples lives for monetary gain."