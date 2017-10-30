Conservationists reporting 'bumper' harvest of Kiwi eggs from native forest

Conservationists have had a bumper harvest of kiwi eggs in the Maungataniwha Native Forest, near Hawke's Bay.

They have lifted 32 eggs in their most recent harvest, which ran from October to December, compared to 46 for the entire season last year, and are reporting viability rates of 80 per cent, as opposed to the normal rate of around 65 per cent.

Four monitored kiwi's had abandoned their nests this year, possibly due a very wet spring, Forest Lifeforce Trust spokesman Barry Crene says.

Kiwi eggs from the trust's Maungataniwha Kiwi Project are incubated at Kiwi Encounter in Rotorua.

Until now all the chicks have been reared in safety at the Cape Sanctuary near Napier, and when they are large enough they are released back into the forest.

But growing numbers and pressure on the space available have forced the trust to find other safe half-way houses for the birds to grow.

It is working with the National Aquarium of New Zealand to expand the aquarium's breeding facility so it could take an extra 30 birds a year, about half the number generated by the Maungataniwha project.

Between inception in 2006 and the end of March last year, it had harvested 453 eggs and seen 237 young adults released back into the wild.