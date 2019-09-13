TODAY |

Conservationist and author Wade Doak dies, aged 79

Northland author and marine conservationist Wade Doak has died at his home in Northland aged 79.

His son Brady confirmed that Doak had died last night "very quickly and with no pain".

Doak was a prolific marine conservationist and author, as well as having worked on the TV series Wild South and Deep Blue.

He received the Queen's Service Medal in 2012 by then-Governor General Jerry Mateparae for services to marine conservation.

His books include Beneath New Zealand Seas (1971), Fishes of the New Zealand Region (1972), Sharks and Other Ancestors (1975), Islands of Survival (1976), Dolphin Dolphin (1981), Encounters with Whales and Dolphins (1988), Ocean Planet (1989) and I am a Fish (1999).

A small funeral for family is now being organised.

Wade Doak receives a Queen's Service Medal (QSM) for services to marine conservation in 2012 from then-Governor General Jerry Mateparae. Source: Governor-General's office
