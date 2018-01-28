 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Consent is important' - Woman groped at R&V talks at Glittery March for Consent in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller led a march around the Auckland CBD today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

NZ in for another scorcher, with Hamilton and Palmerston North taking out hottest spots

00:20
2

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

00:25
3
A sewage pipe burst in Milford, Auckland early this morning, closing the local beaches.

Pipe bursts in Auckland leaving sewage running through properties, closing beach


4
Israel's Minister of Culture is urging Lorde to rethink her decision.

Sexism concerns after Lorde the only artist in Grammy category not asked to perform

5
Police car night generic

Car with six teenage girls inside rolls onto roof after police pursuit in Auckland


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 