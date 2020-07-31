Consent granted for Southland Charity Hospital that Blair Vining campaigned for before his death

Building consent has been granted for the Southland Charity Hospital that Blair Vining campaigned for before his death.

Source: 1 NEWS

Vining rallied Kiwis and petitioned the Government for a specialist cancer agency in the months before he died of cancer in October 2019.

His widow, Melissa, called the consent an “epic” milestone in turning her late husband’s dream into a reality. There is added significance in that it comes just before what would have been his 41st birthday tomorrow.

“The last 18 months has been full of so many highs and so many lows, but being able to continue with Blair’s vision of ensuring equitable healthcare access for all people here in the southern region is so important to our entire family,” she said.

“We wish he was here, but we know he would be so proud of everybody who has helped us get to this point.

“The sad reality is that, every day, people throughout Southland and Otago are being failed by our health system. I am so grateful to the many people who have been so generous, because without their support our community would continue to suffer.”

It is hoped construction will begin soon on the site, the former Clifton Club Inn in Invercargill, that was gifted by the Invercargill Licensing Trust.

Over $2 million has already been raised by the fund thanks to community fundraising efforts.

