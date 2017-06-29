 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Connections to Trump regime' only reason for US billionaire Peter Thiel citizenship controversy – MP Nathan Guy

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

The National MP who granted US billionaire Peter Thiel citizenship after just 12 days in New Zealand says the resulting media scrutiny is only due to Mr Thiel's "connections to the Trump regime".

The National MP says the spotlight is on Thiel because of his political connections.
Source: 1 NEWS

National MP Nathan Guy said Mr Thiel was granted citizenship on the basis he was a "fine individual" but could not recall if any of the other 833 applications he reviewed spent as little as 12 days in the country.

"He is a great ambassador for New Zealand, a great salesperson, he's got incredible reach in silicon valley, actually the New Zealand media are only really interested in this individual because of his connections to the Trump regime," Mr Guy told media.

Co-founder of PayPal Inc, Thiel publicly backed Trump's presidential campaign in October 2016 and has been tipped as President Trump's future ambassador to Germany.

Cabinet minister Nathan Guy says he did the right thing when he granted Peter Thiel citizenship despite the US billionaire having spent just 12 days in the country over five years.

This is an individual who is incredibly well connected in Silicon Valley, he's a great ambassador and sales person for New Zealand," Mr Guy told reporters.

I completely agreed with officials at the time that he should be granted citizenship, I backed the decision in 2011 and I back the decision now."

Mr Guy was minister of internal affairs when he granted Mr Thiel citizenship, after the businessman had made significant investments in several New Zealand companies and donated $1 million to the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Fund.

"Think back to that," Mr Guy said.

"We were coming through the global financial crisis, we were just starting to rebuild Christchurch, and this individual stepped up and said he wanted to be part of it."

The length of time Mr Thiel spent in New Zealand before being granted citizenship was revealed in official documents that have just be released.

The Department of Internal Affairs has previously redacted Mr Thiel's time spent in the country in information released under the Official Information Act, but the ombudsman this week ordered the department to reveal it.

On Thursday, the amended documents showed the 50-year-old spent 12 days in New Zealand over five years before he was granted citizenship - far short of the 1350 days normally required.

Mr Thiel was granted citizenship although he wasn't living in New Zealand and had no intention of doing so.

He also got permission for the citizenship ceremony being held at a private ceremony at the New Zealand Consulate in Santa Monica.

Since becoming a citizen Mr Thiel has bought a $13.5m lifestyle block near Wanaka, which was exempt from Overseas Investment Office scrutiny because of his status.

German-born Mr Thiel was a member of US President Donald Trump's transition team.

When Mr Thiel's citizenship circumstances were revealed earlier this year, Labour leader Andrew Little said it was "truly weird" citizenship would be given to someone with no plans to live in New Zealand.

"For a guy who promised to promote New Zealand having got citizenship, the questions is what since 2011 has he done to fulfil that promise?"

Related

Politics

00:55
Opposition MPs are claiming Peter Thiel’s case shows NZ citizenship can be bought.

US billionaire Peter Thiel was granted citizenship after spending just 12 days in New Zealand

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:11
1
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

00:24
2
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

00:56
3
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

00:56
4
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

00:30
5
"Next film in the making #deadpool2".

Breakout Kiwi star Julian Dennison announces role in Deadpool 2 by jumping on Ryan Reynolds' back


01:11
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.

00:24
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

01:00
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".


00:23
Trump pointed to RTE's Washington correspondent and called her over to his desk.

Video: 'She has a nice smile on her face' - Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to awkwardly comment on reporter's appearance

She described the encounter as "bizarre."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ