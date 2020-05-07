Connection restored for North Island Vodafone users after fibre cable accidentally cut twice

Residents around the North Island lost phone service today after a Vodafone fibre cable was accidentally cut in two separate locations.

Vodafone NZ's Auckland offices. Source: istock.com

While connection has since been restored, Vodafone is warning contractors to be careful where they dig as "shovel-ready" projects get back underway.

A spokesperson told 1 NEWS cables were cut in Matamata, Bay of Plenty and in Napier today.

"Because there were two separate fibre cuts combined on the same fibre chain, it meant a reduced ability to reroute traffic in the area," wholesale and infrastructure director Tony Baird says.

Users around the central and eastern North Island were reporting problems, although the exact number of affected customers isn't known.

Services has been restored after an urgent repair, but the work is still continuing.

Mr Baird is pleading for contractors to be careful where they cut.

"With shovel-ready projects likely to get started, we urge contractors to check before they dig at all times," he says.

"Mobile and internet broadband services rely on underground fibre cabling to function.

"While we appreciate that contractors are working to increased time pressures, accidental damage to underground cables can cause massive disruptions, which was evident today."