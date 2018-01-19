 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Congratulations flooding in for pregnant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has announced she is pregnant with her first child with her partner, Clarke Gayford, and messages of congratulation are flooding in. 

Jacinda Adern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are expecting their first child this year.

Jacinda Adern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are expecting their first child this year.

Source: 1 NEWS

The announcement came via her social media platforms this morning. 

Leader of the opposition Bill English has tweeted his congratulations to Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford, from him and his wife: "Mary and I wish them all the best for their impending arrival." 

National Party MP Steven Joyce also tweeted his congratulations to Ms Ardern and Mr Clarke and said it is a "very special time for you". 

Labour's Willow Jean Prime shared the news on Facebook, using the hashtags "Aunties are ready" and "Exciting". 

Labour also congratulated the two on Facebook. 

National's Nikki Kaye tweeted her congratulations, as did Wellington's mayor, Justin Lester. 

Comedian Guy Williams tweeted and said it is "Wonderful news!" 

While Matilda Rice has called it "The best news". 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Live updates: 'I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum' - PM Jacinda Ardern pregnant

2
Martin Guptill hits a six against Sri Lanka

LIVE: Guptill fifty drives New Zealand in search of big total against Pakistan

3
John Parker, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury celebrate after the WBO title fight win over Hughie Fury.

'You won't find better sparring than me' - Tyson Fury offers to help Joseph Parker prepare for the title fight of his life

4
Jacinda Adern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are expecting their first child this year.

Congratulations flooding in for pregnant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

01:42
5
Relatives and neighbours of the family say there were warning signs early on.

Horror house sibling plotted escape for two years - reports


00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Live updates: 'I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum' - PM Jacinda Ardern pregnant

Ms Ardern also revealed that she and partner Clarke Gayford were surprised, as they had been told they may have to seek help to start a family.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.


02:24
It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.

New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new report recommends change following mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Port Hills fire.


00:27
They're against council bylaws but the slabs proved useful in Lower Hutt today.

Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

While the DIY safety measure is against Hutt City Council bylaws, it proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.

02:28
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 