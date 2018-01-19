Congratulations flooding in for pregnant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has announced she is pregnant with her first child with her partner, Clarke Gayford, and messages of congratulation are flooding in.

Jacinda Adern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are expecting their first child this year. Source: 1 NEWS

The announcement came via her social media platforms this morning.

Leader of the opposition Bill English has tweeted his congratulations to Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford, from him and his wife: "Mary and I wish them all the best for their impending arrival."

National Party MP Steven Joyce also tweeted his congratulations to Ms Ardern and Mr Clarke and said it is a "very special time for you".

Labour's Willow Jean Prime shared the news on Facebook, using the hashtags "Aunties are ready" and "Exciting".

Labour also congratulated the two on Facebook.

National's Nikki Kaye tweeted her congratulations, as did Wellington's mayor, Justin Lester.

Comedian Guy Williams tweeted and said it is "Wonderful news!"